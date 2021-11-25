It Was Almost a Wonderful Life-Inspired Title for ‘It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie’

The Title of ‘It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie’ Was Almost Inspired by ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

The Muppets celebrate the holidays with a series of original comedies, some of which are available on Disney’s television networks and streaming service.

This includes a remake of A Christmas Carol as well as an original Christmas film in which the Muppet Theatre is saved.

Here’s what we know about the Muppet Christmas Movie: It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas.

The Muppets have appeared in productions with Amy Adams, Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Lady Gaga, and even RuPaul.

They also appeared in the Muppet Christmas Movie: It’s a Very Merry Christmas Movie.

Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, The Great Gonzo, and the rest of the Muppets star in this musical comedy from 2002.

This Christmas classic can still be seen on Freeform years after it was first broadcast.

The Muppet Theatre is in danger of being torn down, but with hilarious send-ups of just about every holiday movie ever made, the Muppets discover that what matters most is their love for each other, according to the IMDb description.

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie was no exception to the Muppets’ penchant for including celebrities and pop culture references in their films and television shows.

According to TV Tropes, the film’s working title was He’s a Wonderful Frog.

This possible Muppets title was a nod to the Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life.

This 1946 film followed a man who receives his Christmas wish of seeing what life would be like if he had never been born.

This wasn’t the first time He’s a Wonderful Frog was used as the title of a Muppets-related project, though.

This name was used in a season 5 episode of Muppet Babies, which told the story of life without Kermit.

Seasons 1-3 of this animated series are available on Disney(plus), Disney’s streaming platform.

The Muppets appeared in the 1987 Christmas special The Muppet Family Christmas, so this wouldn’t be the first time they appeared in a holiday production.

The Muppet Christmas Carol, which featured original songs and a heartwarming story by Charles Dickens, premiered in 1992.

Fans of Miss Piggy, Kermit, and their friends have access to even more content thanks to Disney’s streaming platform.

Muppets Now is a Disney(plus) series that premiered in 2020.

The following year, Disney(plus) debuted Muppets Haunted Mansion, a theme park attraction inspired by Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

While Disney's subscription service has TheMuppets Christmas Carol listed, it's a…

