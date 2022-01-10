‘It Was an Honor to Know You,’ Pete Davidson Says of Bob Saget’s Support During His ‘Rough’ Mental Health Battle

Following the death of Full House alum Bob Saget on Sunday, January 9, Pete Davidson discussed his close relationship with him.

“Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet,” Davidson, 28, said in an Instagram statement posted by Dave Sirius because the Saturday Night Live star doesn’t use social media.

“He helped me get through some rough mental health stuff when I was younger and several times throughout our friendship.”

He stayed on the phone with my mother for hours, trying to assist us in any way he could, including connecting us with doctors and suggesting new things to try.

He’d check in on me to see if I was all right.”

“I love you Bob, it was an honor to know you,” the New Yorker concluded.

Thank you for being so thoughtful and friendly.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family.”

Saget died on Sunday, just one day after performing a stand-up routine in Jacksonville, Florida, at the age of 65.

On Sunday night, authorities discovered the Fuller House alum in his Orlando hotel room, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the news, celebrities and co-stars began paying tribute to the late actor on social media, with many sharing their favorite memories with him.

On Twitter, Josh Radnor, who costarred with Saget in How I Met Your Mother, wrote a long message.

“For nine years on How I Met Your Mother, Bob Saget played the older wiser’me.’

He was the sweetest, loveliest, funniest, and most helpful man I’d ever met.

The most enjoyable person to be around.

On Sunday evening, the 47-year-old Broadway star wrote in part, “A mensch among mensches.”

“When HIMYM first aired, I had so much imposter syndrome that I was afraid I’d be discovered, kicked off set, and sent home.”

When I’d run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days, he’d gush about my performance and tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right. This man who I’d enjoyed seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character… I can’t overstate how meaningful his words were.

(He also told me jokes, as is his custom.)

