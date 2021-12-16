‘It Was an Innocent Mistake,’ Jessa Duggar said of Jana Duggar’s legal troubles.

‘It Was an Innocent Mistake,’ Jessa Duggar explained why Jana Duggar is being sued.

The Duggar family has been in the news recently for allegedly breaking the law.

Josh Duggar’s trial began in late November 2021 and concluded with a guilty verdict in December 2021.

Jana Duggar is currently in the news after being charged with endangering a child.

So, what exactly is going on with Jana’s child endangerment charge? Jessa Duggar took to Instagram Stories to explain everything, claiming Jana made an “innocent mistake.”

Jana is the oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children.

She is still living with her parents at the age of 31 (she will turn 32 in January 2022), and she assists in the raising of the young children who also live in the house.

She also enjoys gardening and assisting with household tasks.

Prior to Jana’s child endangerment charge in 2021, fans of the Duggar family rarely heard of her doing anything wrong or harmful.

Jana Duggar was charged with a misdemeanor for “endangering the welfare of a child,” according to DailyMail.com.

One day after Josh Duggar’s trial ended, the charges were made public.

Jana is said to have entered a plea deal after pleading not guilty to the charges.

She is expected to appear in court in January.

If convicted, he faces a sentence of 30 to 90 days in prison.

Jessa Duggar took to Instagram Stories to explain what’s up with Jana Duggar’s charges of child endangerment.

In her story, Jessa wrote, “Bottom line — it was an innocent mistake.”

“She was babysitting, and one of the kids managed to sneak out the door unnoticed, but everything turned out fine.”

Anyone could have been affected.

Because of our current family circumstances, the media is sensationalizing this, and it irritates me greatly.”

Jana is “one of the most amazing women” Jessa knows, and she’d trust her with her own children “any day of the week,” she said.

“Perhaps Jana shouldn’t have so many kids who aren’t hers,” one Reddit user suggested.

“She needs to go on a vacation and not return.”

“I obviously don’t know all the circumstances,” another Reddit user wrote, “but I do know Jana is tasked with caring for too many kids without enough help — from another adult.”

“I’m sorry.

Regarding Jessa’s post, another follower commented, “I’m honestly surprised that anyone addressed the situation.”

Josh Duggar, a former member of the Duggar family, is back on the show.

