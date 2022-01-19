‘It Was Cathartic and Rewarding,’ Ben Affleck Says of Playing Alcohol Addiction in ‘The Way Back’

‘It Was Cathartic and Rewarding,’ Ben Affleck says of portraying alcoholism in ‘The Way Back.’

In the year 2021, Ben Affleck had a big year.

In addition to reconciling with Jennifer Lopez, the actor has appeared in three noteworthy films, all of which are diametrically opposed.

In the spring, he reprised his role as Batman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was a fan favorite.

Then, in director Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, Affleck starred alongside longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon.

Finally, for The Tender Bar, he’s gaining a lot of buzz.

None of them, however, are quite as personal as his recent role in the critically acclaimed 2020 drama The Way Back.

Looking back on Affleck’s career, he has had quite the rollercoaster ride in Hollywood over the years.

Affleck won an Academy Award for co-writing Good Will Hunting with Damon, following breakout performances in films such as Chasing Amy.

In the years that followed, the young actor appeared in a slew of major studio films, some of which were huge hits (Armageddon) and others that were less so (Reindeer Games).

Affleck’s personal life was thrust into the spotlight in the early 2000s, resulting in some of his least well-received films.

Films like Gigli, Surviving Christmas, and Jersey Girl encouraged Affleck to try his hand at directing instead, and it paid off handsomely.

Argo, his third directorial effort and in which he also stars, won Best Picture in 2012.

Even though he wasn’t involved in the production, The Way Back spoke to something in the actor.

Because of his role in “Good Will Hunting,” Ben Affleck was dubbed “dimwitted.”

Affleck had largely focused on his own directorial efforts in the years leading up to The Way Back.

Affleck’s films were mostly action-thrillers when he wasn’t behind the camera.

Many hailed his performance in The Way Back as the best of his career.

According to Affleck, he felt a strong emotional connection to the project.

“Really, The Way Back was always a movie to me about grief about losing a child, which I couldn’t identify with. I couldn’t imagine how one could survive. The fact that also one of the manifestations of this grief was alcoholism and because of it being public that I’m a recovered alcoholic myself, I suppose it was risky… I don’t know. … I viewed it just as an opportunity for a performance … that I’m proud of, that I can show directors and actors that I know and respect and admire… Even though it was a character that was going through a lot of difficult things, it was really joyful, like rewarding. I loved it every day, very cathartic. I went home happy every day shooting that movie because I just felt like it was thrilling. It was thrilling to feel it come to life inside me, even though it might be grief and pain. It was still very cathartic and rewarding to do it, coming to terms with and learning about life in the way you do when you’re in your forties that you don’t earlier in life or at least I didn’t.”