It Was ‘Difficult,’ Eli Manning Says of Balancing Fatherhood and Football

It Was ‘Difficult,’ says Eli Manning, to Balance Fatherhood and Football.

While playing for the New York Giants, Eli Manning struggled to succeed as both an athlete and a father.

On Thursday, January 13, while promoting his Frito-Lay and PepsiCo “Road to the Super Bowl” commercial, the Louisiana native, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly, “It’s just hard.”

“During the offseason, you try to make up for it.”

You spend a lot of time traveling.

Even when you’re at home, your mind and focus are so [tied up in football].

It’s still like, ‘I’ve got to get ready.’

‘How about this play? I have to prepare for this game.’

“I tried to find times to do something specific with my kids, [whatever]they wanted to do,” the former quarterback said.

It’s always a struggle.”

Ava, his now 10-year-old daughter, was born in 2011, followed by Lucy, 8, Caroline, 6, and Charles, 2, in 2013, 2015, and 2019, respectively.

In 2020, the former New York Giants player announced his retirement from the league.

The two-time Super Bowl champion found it difficult to adjust to life as a stay-at-home dad after he retired from football, especially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Manning, who has two children with his wife Abby McGrew, explained, “All of a sudden, I’m basically a substitute teacher very quickly.”

“I’m giving a class on rhombuses, trapezoids, and quadrilaterals.

… It was obviously unique.

We had some fantastic moments and bike rides.

“It’s been fun.”

“There are a lot of new activities I get to do that I’m enjoying [while]being around my kids and my family,” Manning said of coaching his daughters’ basketball and softball teams.

Ava, Lucy, and Caroline are all “into” football, even though they participate in other sports.

Manning joked that despite the fact that his eldest daughter stays up late to watch games with him, he isn’t sure if she enjoys the sport or is simply “staying up a little late past her bedtime.”

“She definitely sits in at night,” he told Us.

… They’re maturing, going to Giants games and cheering on Ole Miss.

‘Hey, who are we rooting for today? Who is this playing?’ they’re definitely asking.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.