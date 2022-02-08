It Was Difficult for Eric Clapton to Express His Feelings Toward George Harrison

Eric Clapton Found It Difficult to Express His Feelings About George Harrison

For decades, Eric Clapton and George Harrison were close friends.

Even though their paths in rock ‘n’ roll history were vastly different, George and Clapton had a lot in common.

They were both fans of the guitar, had similar idols and influences, and even had similar female preferences.

They evolved into brothers over time.

Clapton, on the other hand, had a difficult time expressing himself to George.

When he first met George, Clapton was with The Yardbirds.

They met on the set of The Beatles Christmas Special, and they clicked right away.

It’s understandable if George was envious of Clapton, who spent most of his career as a free agent.

George was stuck in The Beatles, where none of the songs he wrote were ever heard.

So having Clapton around, showing George what life could be like outside of the biggest band in the world, was probably reassuring.

In the history of the Beatles, Clapton was always present in the background.

When George abruptly quit during the Let It Be sessions, John Lennon suggested Clapton as a replacement.

Clapton came to George’s aid on “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

Also, George wrote “Here Comes the Sun” in Clapton’s garden.

In Martin Scorsese’s documentary, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, Clapton explains how George wrote the song.

“He was just a magical guy,” he said, “and he’d show up with his guitar, get out of the car, with the guitar, and come in, and you’d start playing, and we’d walk around the garden.”

“We sat down at the bottom of the garden… the sun was shining, it was a beautiful morning, and he began to sing… I just stood there watching this thing come to life.”

The relationship between George and Clapton took an interesting turn in the early 1970s.

Clapton was smitten by Pattie Boyd, George’s wife.

Clapton went straight to George to tell him about his feelings for Boyd after confessing his love.

They all maintained a professional demeanor.

Boyd eventually abandoned George in favor of Clapton, but their friendship was not harmed.

Paul McCartney Ate Humble Pie During George Harrison’s Concert, According to Eric Clapton

Clapton was never completely able to express his feelings to George after everything they went through together.

Clapton, on the other hand, knew what he had to do when George died in 2001.

He had to be involved in the distribution of the…

