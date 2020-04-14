IT WAS HISTORICAL! the day Jenni Rivera embarrassed Gordo and La Flaca … Look how!

One of the characteristics of Jenni Rivera for which she is always remembered, is her tremendous honesty when it comes to saying things.

The Mexican who left this world in 2012 is still as present as if he had never left, especially for videos like this.

Everything happened as a result of a lawsuit but without confrontations that Chiquis’s mom had with Mariana Saone, saying categorically that he did not want to collaborate with her because he did not have “enough talent”.

The days passed and with Saone present in the studio, from El Gordo and la Flaca they telephoned singer to give his version of events, when the communication was suddenly cut off.

At that time from production they only managed to make fun of the famous. But as expected, this did not end.

He barely had a chance to step into the studio of the show, the artist He took the opportunity to say that he did not believe that communication was cut by mistake and began to sing stanzas from his song “La Mentada”.

Behind this, the media He tore off the microphone and left the studio without looking back and leaving everyone with their mouths open … Good for Jenni!