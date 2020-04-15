“It was obvious that he was going to …!”: Adamari López does not believe Toni Costa’s confession. Look!

Adamari López and Toni Costa abide by the rules taken by the authorities to combat the disease that affects us all: the coronavirus, therefore, they are in quarantine with their little daughter Alaïa.

The truth is that, with the passing of the days, the television presenter and her fiance reinvent new games to entertain their 5-year-old first-born.

Therefore, a few hours ago, the couple of the host of “A new day” He decided to upload a peculiar post (through his personal Instagram account) where he confesses what he did with his beloved girl.

“If you stay home … it is obvious that I was going to be made up by my beautiful daughter … @alaia”, the dancer began saying from his official profile in which he appears next to the little girl and labels the actress from “Amigas y rivales”.

“I want more parents to go through the same thing, upload their photos to see how they turned out and tag me @toni to see them hehehehe,” concludes the future husband of the 48-year-old artist from the network of hearts and surprise her. Look!

Right away, fans of Luis Fonsi’s ex They filled the comment box in Toni Costa’s recent post to leave a tremendous amount of praise for the “proud dad.”

“You are a great father, without a doubt, Ada won the lottery with you”, “I love to see that you are very special with your little princess”, “He left the father beautiful hahaha”, “An attentive husband and an exemplary father”, or “Great Toni, you’re a first-rate father. Greetings to Adamari López“are some of the messages that are read on the web.