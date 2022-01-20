It was ‘Really Hard’ for David Bowie to share George Harrison’s spiritual life.

Having the Same Spiritual Life as George Harrison was ‘Really Hard’ for David Bowie.

David Bowie described himself as a spiritual seeker, whereas George Harrison was a deeply religious man.

Bowie talked about his desire for clarity in an interview.

Bowie drew a parallel between his own inner life and George’s.

Bowie, in particular, covered a song written by George.

Bowie covered George’s song “Try Some, Buy Some” on the album Reality, and he said the song was important to him in a 2003 interview published in Vice promoting the album.

“Try Some, Buy Some,” according to Bowie, is about personal transformation.

He also pondered George’s convictions.

“He believes in some kind of system,” Bowie said, possibly alluding to George’s Hindu faith.

“However, I find it extremely difficult.”

Not on a daily basis, because certain habits of life have convinced me that there is something solid in which to believe.”

Bowie talked about his philosophical side.

“But it’s the source of all my frustrations when I become philosophical, in those ‘long lonely hours,’ hammering away at the same questions I’ve had since I was 19,” he said.

“For me, nothing has really changed.

“This arduous spiritual quest.”

Bowie went on to explain more about his spiritual beliefs.

“If you can make the spiritual connection with some clarity, everything else will fall into place,” he suggested.

“A morality appears to be offered, a plan appears to be offered, and some sense appears to be present.”

However, I can’t seem to find it.

But I can’t stop myself from writing about it.”

On the album Living in the Material World, George recorded his version of “Try Some, Buy Some.”

There wasn’t a single one of them.

The album Living in the Material World debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

For five weeks, it was number one on the Billboard 200.

It was on the charts for a total of 26 weeks.

“Try Some, Buy Some” did not chart in the United Kingdom, according to The Official Charts Company.

There were two of them, and they stayed on the charts for a total of 12 weeks.

“Try Some, Buy Some” was never released as a single by David Bowie, so it never charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Reality, on the other hand, topped the charts.

29th on the list