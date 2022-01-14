‘It Was Rock ‘N’ Roll,’ Ronnie Spector says of The Ronettes and The Beatles.

According to Ronnie Spector, The Ronettes and The Beatles were ‘Buddies,’ and ‘It Was Rock ‘N’ Roll.’

The Beatles and The Ronettes were friends in the 1960s.

They were two of the best rock ‘n’ roll bands of the decade, so how could they not be?

As we reflect on the legacy of Ronnie Spector of The Ronettes, who passed away on Jan.

We can’t help but wonder about her and her girl group’s relationship with The Beatles when they’re 12, right?

They looked up to The Beatles because they were treated like superstars.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Spector revealed that The Ronettes were welcomed by The Beatles and other British bands, including The Rolling Stones, when they toured the UK in January.

The Rolling Stones also opened for the girl group on that tour, which occurred before The Beatles broke America and after The Ronettes released their hit “Be My Baby.”

“Our first big trip as the Ronettes was to the UK, where we met the Beatles before they even came to the States, and the Rolling Stones were our opening act,” Spector said.

“Everyone seemed so innocent.

Everyone was enthralled by the music and the good times we had backstage; if it was someone’s birthday, we were treated to a cake and soda.

“We didn’t have all the stuff that came later with rock and roll… But when we got to the UK, for the first time, we felt like real stars [laughs].”

So I imagined myself as being in the Ronettes during the British Invasion.

“When I was with the Kinks, the Beatles, and the Rolling Stones, I was at the height of my career, and we were all so happy together.”

Then [due to Phil], I was abruptly removed from the situation.”

During that 1964 tour, The Beatles met The Ronettes at a show-business party in London, according to People.

“They had seen us at the London Palladium on Sunday Night and said, ‘We have to meet these girls with the black long hair and slits up the side,'” Spector explained.

The two groups eventually became good friends.

The Ronettes and The Beatles stayed in touch after that first meeting and hung out whenever they were in the same area.

“All the guys, including John Lennon, took a trip to…

