‘It Was So Great I Couldn’t Speak,’ John Lennon said of one Little Richard song.

One Little Richard song, ‘It Was So Great I Couldn’t Speak,’ John Lennon thought, was better than any Elvis Presley song.

Elvis Presley’s songs were a big hit with John Lennon.

During an interview, John revealed that one of Little Richard’s songs had a greater impact on him than the music of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Elvis Presley famously covered it.

John expressed his feelings about Elvis and Little Richard in the book The Life and Times of Little Richard: The Authorized Biography.

“In my life, Elvis Presley was bigger than religion,” John reflected.

“Then this boy at school said he’d gotten this record by a guy named Little Richard who was better than Elvis — we used to go to this boy’s house after school and listen to Elvis on 78s: we’d buy five cigarettes loose and some chips and go along.”

John was deeply moved by one of Little Richard’s songs.

He said, “The new record was Little Richard’s ‘Long Tall Sally.'”

“I couldn’t speak because it was so wonderful.”

John’s opinion of Elvis changed after hearing Little Richard’s version of “Long Tall Sally.”

He explained, “You know how torn you are.”

“I hated leaving Elvis, but this was so much better.”

We all exchanged glances, but I couldn’t bring myself to say anything negative about Elvis, even if it was only in my head.

“How could they both be happening at the same time in my life?”

John insisted on seeing Elvis and Little Richard as diametrically opposed.

“But I thought about the labels on Elvis and Little Richard’s records for days at school,” he said.

“I imagined the yellow against the blue because one was yellow and the other was blue.”

Despite John’s desire to emphasize the differences between Little Richard and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis said that Little Richard was the inspiration for his songs.

Little Richard was dubbed “the greatest” by him, and the singer of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” covered “Long Tall Sally” and “Tutti Frutti.”

“Long Tall Sally” became one of the most well-known rock songs of the 1950s.

Because it was released before the Billboard Hot 100, it did not chart.

However, on the compilation album Little Richard’s Greatest Hits, a re-recorded version of “Long Tall Sally” was released.

The album reached the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album reached the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

