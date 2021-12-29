‘Toy Story’ Wasn’t Supposed to Star Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.

It’s hard to imagine anyone else in the lead role in Toy Story now.

After all, that 1995 film not only marked a watershed moment in filmmaking, but it also gave birth to two unforgettable characters.

Without a doubt, Woody and Buzz Lightyear are the most well-known and well-recognized Pixar Animation Studios characters.

When it came to voicing Andy’s favorite toys, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen were not always the first names that came to mind.

The so-called “Disney Renaissance” was in full swing during the 1990s.

The Lion King had been a monster hit for the studio the previous year, capping off a successful run that included Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

Pocahontas received two Academy Award nominations and a strong box office reception when it premiered in 1995.

However, it isn’t the Disney animated hit that most people remember from that year.

Because Toy Story, against which Pocahontas was narrowly defeated for Best Original Song at the 1995 Academy Awards, was released in November 1995.

The film is Pixar’s first feature and the first computer-animated feature film.

And, in this case, not only did the industry shift toward this style of animation, but also toward Pixar’s more mature, non-musical storytelling.

Of course, there were sequels, but the cultural impact of Toy Story cannot be overstated.

Hanks and Allen had already landed the lead roles by the time Disney and Pixar collaborated for the first time.

The two iconic actors, one fresh off back-to-back Oscar wins and the other the star of ABC’s hit sitcom Home Improvement, each brought their own special energy to the roles.

Indeed, any other actor playing Woody and Buzz would have resulted in a drastically different movie, which is why Vulture’s mention of who almost starred is so intriguing.

The cowboy and spaceman roles were reportedly created to represent two different Hollywood eras.

Woody was rumored to be played by Paul Newman, and Buzz was rumored to be played by Jim Carrey.

Newman was one of Hollywood’s most well-known movie stars.

As a result, the casting is logical.

Carrey, on the other hand, was on his way to stardom.

And he’d have been a unique — and fun — option.

However, neither actor could be included in the budget.

Newman would go on to work with Pixar in the 2006 film Cars, providing the voice of Doc Hudson.

