‘Items May Have Shifted During Flight,’ Olivia Culpo says of American Airlines after the Wardrobe drama.

Olivia Culposeemingly clapped back at American Airlines just days after they told her she needed to “cover up” before boarding her flight.

The 29-year-old model, who was told to “put on a blouse” before boarding the plane, posted a shady caption on Instagram on Sunday, January 16.

“Please exercise caution when using the overhead bins,” she wrote, “as items may have shifted during the flight.”

The former Miss Universe wore a sultry gown that was only held together by strings in the photos that accompanied it.

It wasn’t long before her comments section was flooded with fans eager to praise her caption.

“You should wear this back on your flight and see what they say,” one user suggested, while another added, “You handled that like a pro!” “Caption yesss queenn!!!!” said another.

Olivia was asked to dress more conservatively before boarding her flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Thursday, January 13.

The former pageant queen arrived at her gate dressed in black biker shorts and a sports bra with a midriff-baring sports bra.

Aurora took to Instagram Stories after Olivia was asked to change into something that revealed less skin.

“Take a look at her outfit.”

She has a cute appearance.

She has an appropriate appearance.

They summon her to the desk and inform her that she must don a blouse in order to board the plane; otherwise, she will be denied boarding.

“Please tell me that’s not so messed up,” Aurora said.

She then went on to find another woman wearing a midriff-baring outfit similar to hers.

“She’s beautiful, and they don’t seem to mind,” Aurora said.

“However, she [Olivia] must conceal herself.”

Olivia ended up borrowing her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey’s sweatshirt before boarding to comply with the airline’s request.

“We have reached out to the passenger to understand her experience and are reviewing the matter,” an American Airlines spokesperson told Us Weekly.

Apart from the drama surrounding the Reprisal star’s outfit, it appears that the family’s vacation has gone off without a hitch.

The crew has taken advantage of the spa, the beach, and a boat trip.

Which is the group?

