It’ll drive you insane trying to spot the curved line in this mind-bending optical illusion.

THERE’S NOTHING LIKE A GOOD OBJECTIVE ILLUSION TO WORK OUT OUR BRAINS.

This black-and-white one will definitely get your mind working as it tries to figure out what it’s looking at.

Colorful swirls and mind-bending magic eye pages aren’t the only types of optical illusions.

Take a deep breath and get ready to stretch your grey matter to its limit.

You must decide whether the horizontal lines are straight or bent in this black and white mystery shared on Digital Spy.

Your hint is that you can prove it with the aid of a ruler.

The lines appear bent and warped at first glance.

When you put a ruler to them, however, what do they reveal?

With a straight ruler, the lines magically line up perfectly.

This demonstrates that the lines are in fact straight.

