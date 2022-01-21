‘It’s a Really Great Salad,’ says Ina Garten of her 10-Minute Arugula Salad.

Make Ina Garten’s arugula salad if you only have 10 minutes to cook.

Even by the celebrity chef’s standards, this is one of her many Barefoot Contessa salad recipes.

Garten creates an Italian-inspired salad with only eight ingredients — yes, only eight — that is perfect for any occasion.

There’s nothing surprising about this.

Arugula, Radicchio, and Parmesan Salad, Garten’s arugula salad, starts with arugula.

Garten begins by putting washed and dried arugula in a bowl, according to Food Network’s instructions.

Garten likes to toss in a few other vegetables with the arugula, such as endive and radicchio, to “give it color,” as she explained on Barefoot Contessa. Garten rinses and slices the endive and radicchio in thin strips before tossing them in with the arugula.

“A really great salad” is what she’s left with, and while it’s simple, it’s special enough to serve at a party.

She served the arugula salad along with other Italian-inspired dishes to her longtime husband, Jeffrey Garten, on his birthday.

The dressing comes next.

Garten does not take the store-bought is fine approach in this case.

Instead, she prepares a quick vinaigrette, which she believes everyone should be able to make.

Her go-to dressing is her “favorite vinaigrette,” which is loaded with fresh lemon juice.

Garten loves it so much that she keeps it on hand in her kitchen.

“I always keep this in a glass in the fridge, and it’s just delicious,” she said.

Use fresh lemons that have been sitting on the counter to make Garten’s favorite vinaigrette the Barefoot Contessa way.

Why? Because lemons are generally better and juicier at room temperature, according to Garten.

As a result, they’re one of the four items Garten refuses to store in the refrigerator.

Garten makes the vinaigrette for her arugula salad by combining lemon juice, her favorite “good” olive oil from the Olio Santo brand, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

The vinaigrette is finished when she whisks everything together.

She then drizzles the vinaigrette over the greens.

“Just enough to moisten everything,” she said as she tossed the salad together with a large spoon.

Last but not least, there are Garten’s arugula salad toppings.

To stay true to the Italian theme, she keeps it simple with Parmesan cheese.

“And now, to make it truly Italian…

