‘It’s a shame,’ Caitriona Balfe says, that her requests to direct ‘Outlander’ have gone unanswered.

‘It’s a shame,’ Caitriona Balfe says, that her requests to direct ‘Outlander’ have fallen on ‘deaf ears.’

Caitriona Balfe is a series producer as well as a star on Starz’s hit Outlander drama.

However, the actor has recently expressed her desire to direct an episode.

And she recently revealed that her requests have been met with “deafening silence.”

Balfe debuted as Claire Fraser in 2014.

And now, years later, she and her co-star Sam Heughan have increased their creative input by becoming series producers.

In a 2020 interview with Gold Derby, Balfe said, “I think Sam and I are in quite a unique position.”

“We’ve been on the show since season one, and I’ve been on that set pretty much every day since then.”

“You just become so aware of everything that’s going on,” the Outlander actress continued.

“And it became clear to me that there are some areas where I can be of assistance.”

Balfe was inspired to put on a director’s cap after serving as a producer on Outlander and seeing her Belfast director Kenneth Branagh in action.

“I’ve been knocking on that door for quite some time, wanting to do that,” she told SheKnows.

“I think it’s just that these things really need to be planned,” she said, acknowledging that it might not happen anytime soon.

It isn’t happening, in my opinion.

I’m disappointed, because I’d really like to.”

Balfe also claimed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that her requests for a directorial position on Outlander aren’t being taken seriously enough.

“I’ve been talking about doing it on the show,” she explained.

“It’s falling on deaf ears,” says the speaker.

Because of the pandemic and the birth of her son, she had to postpone her previous requests to direct season 6.

She claims, however, that she has yet to hear from the showrunners about her directorial prospects for season 7.

“It would’ve been the ideal opportunity for me in a very safe environment,” Balfe said.

“I’m so close with all of our camera crew, and they’re always talking about what lens they’re using and what frame they’re shooting in, and they’re always super helpful in giving me as much information as I need.”

It’s a pity, but I’m out…

