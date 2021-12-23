It’s all about the DIRECTION of your razor… you’ve been shaving your underarms incorrectly.

Your underarms have been shaved incorrectly… it’s all about the DIRECTION of your razor.

After shaving, nothing is more aggravating than having stubby, sore armpits.

However, one woman has created a video that explains how to achieve silky smooth pits, and it all comes down to the direction of your razor.

Millie Clay, a body positivity influencer on TikTok, shared her top tips for getting perfect pits, starting with exfoliating.

Then, before getting ready with a new razor, Millie recommends liberally applying shaving cream or conditioner.

Millie recommends shaving downwards, then to one side, then the other.

After that, shave upwards and backwards and forwards with the razor to finish.

After you’ve removed all of the hair, apply a sensitive moisturizer and finish with some oil.

Some commenters were concerned about Millie’s technique, with one writing, “Is that a hair brush or a razor? jesus, I’m scared how you did that.”

“That’s a little too aggressive.”

Another person wrote, “You could injure yourself.”

A third said they shave their legs but are hesitant to shave their armpits.

Millie emphasized the importance of a good razor in the video, stating that Estrid blades are her favorites.

