It’s all thanks to my ’20-minutes-a-day’ tip that I went from washing cars for a living to owning a £20 million company.

It’s all thanks to my ’20-minutes-a-day’ tip that I went from washing cars to owning a £20 million business.

Sam White, a millionaire from Stockport, has revealed her secret to staying young, and it won’t take up too much of your time.

The busy mother of two prioritizes her daily exercise of 20 minutes, which she claims has made a significant difference in her health, as she has gone from a size 24 to a size 12.

So, how do you juggle your time as a working millionaire mother who also wants to take care of yourself?

“When I have the children,” the CEO told Manchester Evening News, “I will scale down my work meetings.”

Sam, on the other hand, recognizes how fortunate she is to be her own boss, able to manage her time and prioritize her priorities.

She also has a strong support system in place, including her own personal assistant, who assists her in juggling her hectic schedule as a working mother.

Even if you think you’re too busy to find the time, Sam claims that dedicating just 20 minutes of your day to exercise will give you more energy to do the things you enjoy.

“Because my childhood was so unstable, I always wanted and needed to be independent, and I didn’t feel like working for someone else gave me that,” Sam says.

“When I was 1415, I was washing cars for money, and I always needed to have the feeling that I could take care of myself and that no one could take that away from me.”

“That motivation has stayed with me.”

The 46-year-old now owns and runs a £20 million motor insurance claims empire from her own office in a converted barn in Lach Dennis, Cheshire.

Sam was having five panic attacks a day 20 years ago when she was working from her sister’s conservatory in Stockport at the age of 24.

“I was having four or five panic attacks a day, and it was a full-blown panic disorder,” she explained.

“It was a vicious cycle of me seeking comfort in junk food and being terrified of anything that was bad for me or had to do with exercise.”

Sam discovered she couldn’t buy her clothes on the high street any longer, and she even broke her leg in the kitchen during a water fight, which she believes was due to her weight.

She’d gone to her doctor about her panic attacks, and she’d been referred to a variety of specialists…

