‘It’s an Unbelievably Bad Movie,’ Jamie Lee Curtis says of the horror film in which she regrets ever acting.

Jamie Lee Curtis has had one of the most illustrious and illustrious careers in Hollywood.

The actress, who is known as Hollywood’s ultimate scream queen, has left an indelible mark on the horror genre in particular.

The scream queen, on the other hand, isn’t a fan of all of her horror films.

Curtis once wished she could take back a scene from a film in which she starred.

Curtis may be the queen of screams, but she has admitted that she is terrified of scary movies.

It’s difficult for the icon who once murdered Michael Myers to watch films that prey on the audience’s fears.

“I’m courageous, but I’m terrified of scary things.”

My parents (legendary actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis) showed The Exorcist to me when I was 15, and my friends teased me the next day because I was so terrified,” Curtis told Entertainment Weekly.

“I despise being terrified by scary films.

I’m a very easily scared person.

It’s one of the reasons I’m so good at [acting in them].

It comes as second nature to me.”

Curtis used horror films like the Halloween franchise to channel her terror, which she has praised on several occasions.

Curtis, on the other hand, wishes she hadn’t starred in one horror film.

Curtis was in the science fiction horror film Virus in 1999.

According to IMDb, the film was about an alien being who took control of a Russian ship in order to gain world dominance. It was directed by John Bruno.

Virus did poorly at the box office and received harsh criticism from critics.

On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently has a rating of 12%.

The star himself was perhaps one of the film’s most outspoken critics.

Curtis expresses her feelings about the film in a recently resurfaced interview with IGN.

“Rob Reiner had a bad show business party for his 40th birthday where everyone brought show business clips… Rob’s was playing a hippie on Gomer Pyle, USMC singing ‘Blowin’ in the Wind…’ Virus (the 1999 outbreak film in which Curtis starred) is so bad it’s shocking,” Lee said.

Curtis discussed her experiences in Virus in greater depth in a separate interview with WENN.

“That movie is a piece of s**t.”

“It’s an unbelievable bad movie,” Lee told WENN (via Express). “There’s a scene where I’m running away from this alien…

