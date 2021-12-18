It’s blowing people’s minds to figure out what the little metal studs on your jeans are for.

People are figuring out what the little metal studs on your jeans are for, and it’s amazing.

WE ALL OWN AT LEAST ONE PAIR OF JEANS OVER THE LAST FEW DECADES, FROM SKINNY TO FLARE, FROM DAD TO MOTHER.

Have you ever wondered what the small metal studs are for?

If you’re anything like us, you assumed they were there solely for aesthetic purposes.

The small studs, it turns out, not only serve a purpose, but they also have a name.

‘Rivets’ are the silver or copper circular studs on jeans.

They were added to jeans to keep them together at places where they would most likely come apart, such as the pockets, and were invented in 1873.

Jacob Davis and Levi Strauss, the founders of Levi Strauss and Co, were granted a US patent for rivets, which were deemed an “improvement in fastening pocket-openings.”

“They created stronger pants for working men by adding metal rivets to work pants, which would later be known as blue jeans,” according to the official website.

