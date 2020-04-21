It’s Bone-henge! Photographer shares series of pets ‘visiting’ famous locations during lockdown

A photographer has created a hilarious series of ‘hound the world’ holidays from his pet portraits as lockdown keeps us all stuck indoors and unable to travel.

Mark Taylor’s company Warren Photographic is usually busy providing portraits for animal owners at his studios in Guildford.

But with current government measures to aid the country’s fight against Covid-19 , Mark has been unable to work as normal as his subjects are confined to their homes.

So Mark decided to combine his love of travel with his life work, and created an uplifting portfolio showing pets ‘visiting’ famous locations around the world.

From a trip to Kitty-manjaro to walkies at Bone-henge, Mark’s pictures feature popular landmarks from around the world.

He explained: ‘I love travelling, but now, like everyone else, I won’t be doing that for a while.

‘With my white background photography I like to experiment, and I thought why not bring the world to the studio and give people something fun to look at during lockdown?

‘I’ve tried to use some of the most iconic places around the world people love to visit.

‘For me one I really like is Angkor Wat, or in this case “Angkor Mutt”, because I’ve been there with my partner and daughter and we had a lovely time.

‘The Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park is also a wonderful place I’ve been, so that would be up there as a favourite.

‘I’ve not been to Easter Island, but I do like the way the rabbit photo I’ve used works with statues on that image. And of course, it’s Easter.

‘There are lots of locations that are probably on my bucket list of places to go.’