It’s exhaustingly inevitable, says Piers Morgan, for Prince Harry to act like a shameless hypocrite when the Queen most needs it.

According to Piers Morgan, Prince Harry behaving like a shameless hypocrite when the Queen most needs it is unavoidable.

THERE ARE NOW THREE CERTAINTYS IN LIFE: death, taxes, and Prince Harry behaving like a shameless, delusional, and woefully entitled hypocrite.

It seemed inevitable that just when the Queen didn’t need her renegade royal grandson to start whining again from his Californian mansion, he would.

For the past year, Harry appears to have taken pleasure in making his 95-year-old grandmother’s life more difficult at a time when she needed it most.

When Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband, died in hospital last March, Harry and his equally narcissistic wife Meghan went on TV to slam the monarchy and paint the Royal Family as a bunch of callous racists (without providing any evidence).

And now, as she recovers from what must have been an excruciatingly difficult – but necessary – decision to publicly humiliate her middle son Prince Andrew over the heinous EpsteinMaxwell sex abuse scandal, Harry rears his perpetually enraged, over-privileged head to add salt to her emotional wounds once more.

His most recent grouse is that he and his family should be protected by British police while in the country.

The petulant prince is threatening legal action unless the Home Office caves and restores the royal security he enjoyed before his dramatic flounce to America – is there ever a time when he isn’t?

If he follows through on his threat, it will be the first time a royal has sued Her Majesty’s Government, giving the Queen yet another major headache at the worst possible time.

“The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to feel safe in,” Harry’s legal representative said in a statement.

There is too much personal risk when there is no police protection.

“While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fund a private security team for their family, that security is unable to replicate the necessary police protection required while in the UK. Without such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

What a load of phony, self-serving, elitist nonsense.

It takes a special kind of brass neck to want the right to trash the Royal Family whenever you want while also insisting on enjoying the trappings of being a member of that family without having to perform any of the, often mundane, duties that come with those trappings.

However, since their departure from the United Kingdom, Harry and Meghan have demonstrated that they are only interested in one thing: making as much money as possible by ruthlessly exploiting their royal status.

And to do so by acting in a certain way…

