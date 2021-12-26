‘It’s F***ed Up,’ says Kelly Reilly of Beth’s relationship with John Dutton in ‘Yellowstone.’

Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone) plays Beth Dutton, the feisty daughter of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the owner of a large cattle ranch.

This badass character has made it clear that her top priorities are her father, the family ranch, and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

Beth feels “deeply responsible” for one family tragedy, according to Reilly, and she “would die” for her father, whom she acknowledges is “f***ed up.”

When the fourth season of Yellowstone premiered, Reilly said that one of the best things about playing Beth is that she’s “brilliantly written,” and that it’s satisfying to get to say her “great lines.”

“I don’t think there’s a single thing she says that I don’t like.

Reilly told Looper, “She’s a bit of a fantasy of all the things you want to say but never have the courage to say or do.”

“So, there’s a fantasy element to it when I read her, like I wish I had a little Beth in me to be able to say some of those things… and I get to do that.”

Reilly said Beth is still trying to protect her family’s ranch, which she described as an “endless quest,” adding that everyone wants a piece of the land, and Beth is “the only one really fighting for it, for her father.”

According to the actor, Beth has faced “the most terrifying foes.”

The developers want to “cover it in pavement, destroy it” in order to turn it into a resort.

“‘My father’s dream is my Alamo, which I will die defending,’ [Beth] also says,” Reilly continued.

“And that’s exactly her MO, and that’s exactly what she believes her life’s purpose is: to protect and look after her father’s dream.

Which could be construed as erroneous.

“However, that is who she is.”

Reilly described Beth’s journey as “interesting” and “wild,” with viewers seeing her torn between who she is and who she allows herself to be in a million different ways.

Beth would die for her father, she believes, and she admits, “it’s f***ed up.”

Beth’s emotional instability, according to Reilly, stems from her feeling “deeply responsible” for her mother’s death, according to a recent episode of the Official Yellowstone Podcast.

As her only living parent, John…

