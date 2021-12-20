It’s Finally Here: The First Look at Showtime’s New Bill Cosby Documentaries

Showtime’s New Bill Cosby Documentaries Get Their First Look

From America’s father to the country’s courts.

We Need to Talk About Cosby, a Showtime original series, will premiere in January.

It’s time to bring up the subject of Bill Cosby.

The new series, directed by Emmy Award winner W Kamau Bell, follows the rise and fall of comedian Bill Cosby, who was once known as “America’s Dad,” before being accused of “rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery, and other misconduct by more than 60 women dating back nearly 60 years,” according to the series.

“I am a Bill Cosby child, you know what I mean,” Bell says in the video.

“I’m a comic from the 1970s who is Black.

One of my heroes has to be Bill Cosby.

This, on the other hand, was f––cked up.”

“What do we do about everything we knew about Bill Cosby, and what we know now,” he continues in the teaser.

“How do we discuss Bill Cosby?” you might wonder.

We Need to Talk About Cosby, which premieres in January, is a show that needs to be discussed.

30 includes archival footage as well as interviews with comedians, journalists, cultural commentators, and women who discuss their traumatic personal encounters with the 84-year-old comedian.

In 2018, Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in prison after being convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand.

After three years in prison, his conviction was overturned.

“The series peels back complex layers, portraying the genius performer, philanthropist, and role model, in contrast to the accused sexual predator who now defines him,” according to the press release.

According to the show’s description, it “allows viewers to reflect on Cosby’s legacy in a society where rape culture, toxic masculinity, capitalism, and white supremacy are shaping how we re-evaluate sex, power, and agency.”

“I never thought I’d wrestle with who we all thought Cosby was and who we now understand him to be,” Bell, who is also a stand-up comedian, said in a statement.

Cliff Huxtable, the beloved patriarch on Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning The Cosby Show, would definitely want me to do this work.” Cliff Huxtable was the beloved patriarch on Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984 to 1992.

The film We Need to Talk About Cosby will be released on January 27th.

