‘It’s Gonna Be a Hell of a Ride,’ Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Combs say about their first child.

‘It’s Gonna Be a Hell of a Ride,’ Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Combs say of their first child.

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are expecting their first child.

On January 20, the 31-year-old musician wrote on Instagram, “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring.”

“I’m ecstatic to start a family with this little one.”

The country singer shared three photos from a pregnancy photo shoot with his wife, 29, one of which showed them holding a sonogram of their baby boy.

The “Beautiful Crazy” singer added, “It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs.”

Nicole celebrated the big news with the same three photos, two of which showed off her growing baby bump.

“This might be the best year yet,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Baby BOY combs will be available in the spring of 2022!! We are ecstatic!”

Maren Morris, a fellow country artist, was one of the first to congratulate the couple, writing in the comments, “Congratulations, y’all!”

Kristina Schulman of Bachelor Nation said, “Ahh Congratulations!!” in response to Nicole’s reveal, while Ali Fedotowsky said, “.”

In 2016, the singer of “Forever After All” began dating the native of Fort Myers, Florida.

The couple got engaged in Hawaii two years later.

Nicole wrote on Instagram in December 2018, showing off her engagement ring, “I never thought a ring could mean so much to me.”

“I love you Luke Albert Combs, and I’m going to marry you.”

In August 2020, the couple married in front of their family and friends in Florida.

“It was the best day of my life yesterday.”

I was given the opportunity to marry my best friend.

“I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever,” Luke wrote at the time on Instagram.

“Still seems like a fairytale,” he wrote in a second photo from the celebration one week later.

Last summer, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary by gushing over each other.

Nicole wrote on social media in August 2021, “Happy anniversary, my love,” with three photos of the couple at sunset on their wedding day.

“I’ve had a lot of fun annoying you this whole time, and I’m looking forward to continuing to do so for the rest of our lives.”

“I adore you!” exclaims the narrator.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year already,” the CMA winner captioned another photo as he reflected on his first year of marriage.

I love you, @nicohocking, and I wish you a happy anniversary.

When you’re having a good time, time flies!”

