It’s Hard to ‘Keep It All Together,’ Nick Cannon says of sharing the news of his infant son Zen’s death.

It’s Hard to ‘Keep It All Together,’ Nick Cannon says of sharing news of his infant son Zen’s death.

I am still stunned.

Nick Cannon was initially hesitant to tell the world about the death of Zen, his 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott.

“I’ve been torn between going to work and getting out of bed.

But… the beauty of comedy, the beauty of humor, is that it can bring people joy even in their darkest moments.

“It’s our job as artists, entertainers, and especially comedians, to bring smiles to people,” the 41-year-old actor said on The Nick Cannon Show on Thursday, December 9.

“I still want to be able to make you [the audience]smile,” she says.

I smile when you smile, and I believe that’s the kind of energy we need.”

In June, the Drumline actress and her 28-year-old husband Scott welcomed their first child.

Zen died two days prior after being diagnosed with a brain tumor, according to Cannon, who announced his death on Tuesday, December 7.

On Thursday, the talk show host admitted that sharing the news on such a public platform made him “a little bit scared.”

“At first, just because I knew how difficult it would be to keep everything together,” he explained.

“But then there’s the fact that I never want to feel exploited, which is something I still struggle with every day.”

I never want to come across as if I’m plagiarizing this.

I’m not the type to moan about how bad things are for me.

I’m usually the type of guy who holds it all in and says, ‘I’m good,’ even if I’m not.”

The Masked Singer host and the model have received an “outpouring of so much love” from fans all over the world since his child’s death.

“Someone wrote to me and said, ‘You just have to let people love on you.’ As uncomfortable as it is, I accept it.

I’m used to hugging people who are having a difficult time, and now people are hugging me.

It’s satisfying.

Thank you very much.

I’m going to let you guys love on me.

… I had no idea that sharing this and trying to come here and be strong would help so many people.”

With ex-wife Mariah Carey, he has twins Morocco and Monroe, ten, son Golden, four, and daughter Powerful, eleven months. With Brittany, he has a son Golden, four, and a daughter Powerful, eleven months.

