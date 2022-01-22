‘It’s Just Kind of Sitting There,’ Hilary Duff says of a ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival.

‘It’s Just Kind of Sitting There,’ Hilary Duff says of a revival of ‘Lizzie McGuire.’

Lizzie McGuire’s days as Hilary Duff may not be completely over yet.

In 2019, the star of The Younger confirmed her participation in a Disney(plus) revival of Lizzie McGuire, but the project was canceled just a few months later.

Since then, Duff has starred in How I Met Your Father, Hulu’s new comedy sequel to How I Met Your Mother.

Despite this, Duff recently stated that she hasn’t given up hope that Lizzie will return to the spotlight in the future.

Many fans of Disney in the early 2000s were ecstatic to learn of the Lizzie McGuire revival.

Duff played Lizzie, a 13-year-old middle schooler trying to find her voice alongside her two best friends, in the original series, which aired between 2001 and 2004.

In 2019, Duff announced that a reboot starring a 30-year-old Lizzie would be released later that year.

The show began filming in early 2020, but only lasted a few weeks before being canceled.

Terri Minsky, the creator of the Lizzie McGuire revival, left the show after creative differences, and it was canceled.

Duff finally spoke out about the cancellation in 2021.

Lizzie as a 30-year-old adult, she admitted, didn’t “align” with how Disney(plus) saw the character.

Duff said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, “It only makes sense to me to shoot a show where she’s acting like a 30-year-old in a modern world.”

It’s been over a year since the Lizzie McGuire revival ended, but Hilary Duff still remembers it fondly.

She admitted she doesn’t believe the project is completely dead during an appearance on Variety’s Just for Variety podcast.

She stated, “I don’t think it’s dead, and I don’t think it’s alive.”

“It’s just sitting there,” says the narrator.

The actor revealed that talks about a Lizzie McGuire reboot have been going on for years, indicating that it’s something that fans are eager to see.

Perhaps the appropriate time has yet to arrive.

Duff preferred to remain upbeat despite her disappointment at the cancellation.

She pointed out that Lizzie McGuire would not be starring in How I Met Your Father right now if the show hadn’t been canceled.

Duff portrays Sophie, a 30-year-old woman in Hulu’s show, who deals with the modern dating scene in New York City.

It’s possible that the Lizzie McGuire reboot will not happen…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.