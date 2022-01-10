‘It’s Not a Repeat of Season 1’: Why Euphoria’s Makeup Department Head Opted for ‘Subtle’ Glam in Season 2

Season two of Euphoria premiered on Sunday, January 9 — and makeup department head Donniella (Donni) Davy gave Us Weekly’s Stylish some exclusive insight into the glam of season two.

And brace yourself, because this round will undoubtedly differ from the first, particularly in terms of its minimalist aesthetic.

“It’s not a repeat of season one,” she says of the glam on the hit HBO show, instead describing it as “more refined and subtle.”

That’s because, according to Davy, the show went through a “very intense creative evolution” that spanned all aspects of production, including visuals, writing, and, of course, makeup design.

This was director Sam Levinson’s request, as he wanted to take the show in a new direction.

Season two’s makeup is “discoverable,” rather than “impossible-to-miss,” as opposed to the first season, which aired in summer 2019.

(“It’s more like you look for it and see it,” says the beauty expert.)

Season one, on the other hand, was marked by experimental glam.

Consider the use of duo-tone eyeshadow, geometric eyeliner, and a plethora of sequins.

While the show won’t be entirely devoid of such elements, it will focus on Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) in particular.

For season two, for example, Levinson desired “no foundation” and “really dewy skin.”

Except for a couple of characters (like Maddy [Alexa Demie] because a bare complexion “didn’t really make sense” for her character, who is all about the “elevated, made-up look”), Davy says she and her team made it happen.

“By using illuminating liquid skin products, such as a drop of foundation and concealer to spot-treat, my department learned how to make the skin look really, really polished and fresh [without a full face of foundation].”

But don’t worry: Davy managed to sneak a few sequins into the new season, albeit in teeny-tiny quantities.

“I used really small rhinestones that have this really little twinkly fun glow,” she explained.

Without giving anything away, makeup plays an important role in season two’s storytelling.

Davy explains, “That’s kind of the nature of what I do.”

“Each character’s appearance is entirely determined by what they’re going through.”

