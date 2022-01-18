It’s Not What You Think: Leonardo DiCaprio Licked This NFL Player’s Wife’s Ear

The wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford shared a hilarious vacation story with Leonardo DiCaprio and another NFL player’s significant other in a new podcast episode.

This vacation story is probably crazier than any NFL football game we’ve ever seen.

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, recently released a new episode of her podcast, The Morning After, earlier this month.

As you go about your day, the show aims to provide “something fun and stress-free to listen to.”

On January 1st,

Kelly delivered on her promise in the 11th episode when she told a wild vacation story.

The group met Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Nina Agdal while on vacation with Matthew, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, and his wife Sarah Ryan.

They became fast friends and decided to play volleyball and Frisbee the next day.

When the sun set, the group decided to play Picolo, a drinking game that sends prompts to players’ phones, instructing them on challenges, dares, and other activities.

What happened next surprised no one.

“As the game progresses, the challenges become a little dirtier,” Kelly said.

“So, as we get to this point—and we’re all hammered—Leo gets the phone and it says, ‘Leo, lick Sarah’s ear four times or drink six sips.’ My eyes just swell.

“How come my name isn’t Sarah?”

Shouldn’t the Oscar winner just take six sips and move on to the next challenge?

“He gets up quickly and walks over to Sarah, and I’m like, ‘Holy s–t.'”

Kelly recalled, “Holy s–t.”

“He squats slowly…and just goes after Sarah’s ear, and I’m thinking, ‘God, I wish I was videoing this so we could have video evidence,'” she says.

For those who doubted the story, Sarah seemed to back it up on Instagram, writing, “Most incredible moment of my life, childbirth included.”

For me, time slowed down!!”

While many of the listeners laughed out loud at the story, others took it too seriously.

“It’s Leo and all, but still…very curious to know how Matt Ryan reacted,” one Instagram commenter wrote. “When she talks about Sarah, she’s talking about Sarah Ryan, Matt Ryan’s wife.”

Kelly saw the worried messages and insisted it wasn’t that…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Leonardo DiCaprio Licked the Ear of This NFL Player’s Wife—But It’s Not What You Think

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Morning After (@themorningafter.kellystafford)