“It’s Real Now,” Hailee Steinfeld teases Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in the Hawkeye Finale.

Hailee Steinfeld Teases Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in Hawkeye’s Finale: “It’s Real Now” Hailee Steinfeld Teases Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in Hawkeye’s Finale: “It’s Real Now”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Marvel’s Hawkeye Episode 5, “Ronin.”

“Ronin” reveals the identity of the “big guy” at the top of Maya’s criminal operation: Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin (Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio), after putting Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in the crosshairs of Tracksuit Mafia manager Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and black widow Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

The hushed big bad Clint was worried about is the mob boss in the white suit, and he’s working for Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), Clint’s protege-slash-partner Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

“Standing beneath Vincent and hearing him is a completely different experience.

“To be in his presence is really something,” Steinfeld said of shooting Daredevil’s Kingpin in Episode 6.

“I’ve long been a fan of his.

It’s always a dream come true to be a part of something with people you admire.

I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out.”

“Someone [Kate] doesn’t know much about, but she’s been warned,” she says of the “big guy.”

“When she hears Clint say, ‘This is the guy I’ve been worried about the whole time,’ she knows everything she needs to know,” Steinfeld said.

“That alone should be enough to make her come to her senses and figure out how to deal with the situation.”

It’s real now, if it wasn’t before.

She now has the opportunity to step up to the plate after all of the partner talk and jokes that have been thrown around.”

The Kingpin is back, and he’s doing shady business with Kate’s mother, according to Hawkeye creators, who smuggled D’Onofrio onto the set to keep the villain under wraps.

In a separate interview with TVLine, Steinfeld teased that viewers will “be about to find out” what the Bishops’ episode-ending reveal means.

“[Kate] has realized something.

She’s broken, befuddled, and lost.

“She has no idea who she can trust or turn to,” she explained.

“Thank God for Clint, because she would have had a much harder time getting back on her feet if it hadn’t been for him.”

More Hawkeye NewsHow Hawkeye Managed to Keep Its Big Bad Reveal a SecretHawkeye Reveals…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

Hailee Steinfeld Teases Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in Hawkeye Finale: “It’s Real Now”