‘It’s So Cool,’ Chrissy Teigen says of her ‘Eyebrow Transplant Surgery.’

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her ‘Eyebrow Transplant Surgery,’ Saying It’s ‘So Cool.’

Chrissy Teigen is making sure she can pull off the trend with her bushy brows.

On Saturday, November 20, the 35-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she paid a visit to Dr.

Jason Diamond is a plastic surgeon who specializes in brow transplants.

Teigen captioned a selfie from the doctor’s office, “I never wear makeup if I can avoid it, so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head.”

Teigen returned home after the event was over and updated her Twitter followers.

“This is right after surgery!!! Crazy,” she captioned another photo of her new brows.

“A little dark from the pencil, but it’s so cool to have brows again!” she added later.

“Don’t do what I did and plunk them all off!”

Diamond clarified the procedure on his Instagram page, describing how life-changing it can be.

“Eyebrows frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes or an annoying part of your morning that you have to spend ten minutes filling in,” he wrote.

The celebrity surgeon went on to say that during this procedure, he and his patient “mutually agree” on a shape and density before allowing skill to take over.

Teigen has had several procedures in the last few months.

She revealed that she had buccal fat removal, a procedure that removes fat from the cheeks, back in September.

“I was the one who did it, Dr.

“This is a diamond buccal fat removal thing,” the model said at the time on Instagram Story.

“And now that I’ve stopped drinking, I’m really seeing and liking the results.”

“I did it, what? No shame in my dr diamond game,” he says.

The comedian is known for being forthright about her plastic surgery.

She revealed in May 2020 that she had her breast implants removed after more than a decade of wearing them.

“They’ve been fantastic.

