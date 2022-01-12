It’s ‘Surreal,’ Anna Marie Tendler says, to see ex-husband John Mulaney move on with Olivia Munn: It’s ‘Totally Shocking.’

It Was ‘Totally Shocking,’ Anna Marie Tendler says, to See Ex-Husband John Mulaney Move On With Olivia Munn.

Making a fresh start.

After finalizing her divorce from John Mulaney, Anna Marie Tendler is optimistic about the future.

In a Harper’s Bazaar interview published on Tuesday, January 11, the 36-year-old artist discussed the highs and lows of the past year, less than a week after Us Weekly confirmed she and the 39-year-old comedian had reached a divorce settlement.

“I had a lot of bad and average days.”

“Until the summer, I wouldn’t say I had any good days,” the Connecticut native told the outlet.

Tendler and the former Saturday Night Live writer called it quits after six years of marriage, according to Us in May 2021.

At the time, the makeup artist wished her ex-husband luck in his drug and alcohol recovery.

(In December 2020, the Oh, Hello star enrolled in a 60-day treatment program.)

Us Weekly reported that Mulaney had moved on with Olivia Munn just days after the news of the couple’s split broke.

The Newsroom alum, 41, was pregnant when the Big Mouth actor announced it in September 2021, and the couple’s son, Malcolm, was born two months later.

Tendler seemed to allude to her ex’s whirlwind path to fatherhood while discussing the end of her marriage, telling Harper’s Bazaar, “Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal.”

In a way, I feel like it can only get better from here, because I’ve reached the limit of what I can do.”

The New York University graduate spent much of the coronavirus outbreak in rural Connecticut, where she and Mulaney bought a house in June 2020.

“I miss my friends, and I’m aware that I’m a little too young to be living alone in the woods,” she admitted.

“However, I was able to create the space that I had wished to live in since I was a child.”

Tendler furnished the home with antiques, including her own refurbished Victorian lampshades, and a portrait of her French bulldog hangs on a windowsill.

“This is just a painting of Petunia that a fan of John painted and then gave to him at a show,” she told the publication.

When asked if he wanted to, the Chicago native said yes.

