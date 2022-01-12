It’s taken me years to accept my curly hair – I used to straighten it with an iron – but here are six hair rules I live by.

It’s taken me years to accept my curly hair – I used to straighten it with an iron – so here are six hair rules I live by.

I KNEW it was time for “the big chop” as I fidgeted nervously in the salon chair.

As the hairdresser snipped off my drying dead ends, I was 18 and picturing my new bouncy, short bob.

However, after washing and resetting it to its natural state a few days later, I realized how bad it looked.

My tight curls resurfaced and took the length with them, leaving my hair at the top of my ears.

It was a disaster.

But, after the initial shock wore off, my new healthy hair thanked me — and so began a new adventure.

A journey that many others are now embarking on.

The hashtag (hashtag)Quarantine Curls went viral after Lockdown welcomed a curly hair movement, as many people discovered their natural texture after taking a break from hot tools.

Celebrities began to loosen their waves, with Khloe Kardashian being the most recent to reveal that she, too, has restored her hair’s bounce.

Gabrielle Union, who starred in the 2000 film Bring It On, explained how she went from “hating” to “embracing” her natural hair with “strength” and “diversity.”

As a result, sales of curly care products have increased dramatically.

Only Curls, based in London, has seen a 300 percent increase in sales year over year, and has taken TRIPLE the number of orders in the first ten days of 2022 compared to the same period the previous year.

Only Curls was founded by Lizzie Carter to encourage people to stop using straighteners every day.

It took me a long time to accept my hair as a teenager.

I was born to a black African mother and a white British father.

When it came to looking after my hair, both of my parents were completely clueless.

When my father did it, it was either super-frizzy with no product, or overly saturated with product and plaited when my mother stepped in.

I rarely wore my natural curls.

When I was seven, my mother decided to relax my hair, giving it a chemical treatment that made it permanently straight.

I took over the reins at the age of 13.

I stopped relaxing it and instead focused on straightening it.

I tried everything from giving myself a bouncy blow dry (which never worked) to straightening it with an iron — yes, an iron.

Fleur East, a member of the X Factor, tried it as well.

We’d lay a bed sheet or towel on the floor and section by section iron each other’s hair.

We’d put a bed in there…

Looking after my naturally curly hair is no longer a chore, it’s a ritual of self-care and I have never loved it more than I do now. Keshia East