It’s “tempting to correct a false narrative” about Harry Styles’ romance, according to Olivia Wilde.

About Harry Styles’ romance, Olivia Wilde says it’s “tempting to correct a false narrative.”

Olivia Wilde addressed her relationship with Harry Styles for the first time since they started dating in late 2020 in a recent interview with Vogue.

“They haven’t heard of us,” Harry Styles once sang.

When it comes to discussing the couple’s romance, however, it’s Olivia Wilde who is bringing that lyric to life.

The director of Don’t Worry, Darling, who is Vogue’s January 2022 cover star, admitted to the publication that it’s difficult to stay away from correcting all the gossip about her personal relationship with the singer.

When asked if she wanted to talk about her love life, Wilde said, “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative.”

“But I think what you realize is that when you’re truly happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you,” she continued.

All that matters to you is what’s true, what you care about, and who you care about.”

The two met on the set of Olivia’s psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, in which the singer co-stars and Olivia also serves as director.

After nearly ten years together, she and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares children Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, announced their split.

Although they’ve kept their relationship under wraps since then, Harry and Olivia have shown a lot of support for each other, with the actress even attending a few of Harry’s Love on Tour concerts.

Her support was even worn as a “pleasing” fashion statement recently.

In November, Harry told Dazed that he’s “always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life,” and that he’s “never tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life.”

Olivia told the magazine that she values the opinions of those closest to her the most, and that she is “happier than I’ve ever been,” thanks to the evolution of social media.

And I’m in better health than I’ve ever been, which is wonderful.”

Olivia Wilde Says It’s “Tempting to Correct a False Narrative” About Harry Styles Romance