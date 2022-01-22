It’s Time to Admit Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Might Last.

It’s Time to Accept That Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Might Last.

Kim Kardashian’s nascent romance with Pete Davidson may be the best thing that could have happened to her as she navigates an increasingly messy divorce from ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

The holy book.

Pete Davidson is well aware of the joke at this point.

Yes, he’s well aware that he’s had a particularly fortunate dating streak, and yes, he’s delighted to make fun of the attention paid to his love life in weekly Saturday Night Live sketches.

Pete confirmed that most people are thriving in his corner of the multiverse while portraying a version of President Joe Biden that exists in the real world, not the alternate reality we’ve all been living in since the Chicago Cubs ended their 108-year World Series drought in November 2016 (a bit that tracks better if you’ve seen the latest Spider-Man),

In the January 15 cold open, he cracked, “Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson.”

“Perhaps your world is more enjoyable for him.”

Pete has dated Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor, as well as having a brief engagement with Ariana Grande, which cemented his BDE’s existence.

We’d argue that his current paramour, Kim Kardashian, is doing equally well, sweetie.

The pair have made a seamless transition from friends just figuring things out to fully established couple in the nearly three months since a photo of her tightly clasping to the comedian’s hand while riding a roller coaster at California theme park Knott’s Berry Farm had the collective Internet asking, “What is it about Pete Davidson?!?”

According to an insider, the 41-year-old mother of four is “completely enthralled” by the New York City native and his sharp wit, which landed him an SNL gig at the age of 20.

“Throughout their time together, he makes her laugh.”

While the now-28-year-old has yet to meet her children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 (despite what her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West may think), he’s already charmed the likes of family matriarch Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian (whose future husband Travis Barker also gave him a vote of confidence), pushing his romance with the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

It’s Time to Admit Kim Kardashian’s Romance With Pete Davidson Just Might Have Staying Power