‘It’s Time We Were United and Stood Up for Our Curls,’ David Bowie said.

‘It’s Time We Were United and Stood Up for Our Curls,’ David Bowie founded a society to protect long-haired men.

David Bowie was a trailblazer among long-haired men as well as a music and fashion pioneer.

Bowie wowed audiences before he wowed them with his outrageous costumes and stage performances. He wowed them simply by having long hair.

Long-haired men, on the other hand, were chastised in the early 1960s for their luscious locks.

So much so, in fact, that Bowie decided to found a society to protect people like him.

For a segment of the BBC’s Tonight show in 1964, presenter Cliff Michelmore interviewed a 17-year-old Bowie, who was still known by his given name, Davy Jones.

The special focused on a new trend that is sweeping the country: long-haired men.

According to Vogue, a balding Michelmore stated, “The longhair rebellion is getting underway.”

This was the ideal time for David Bowie, the founder of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Long-Haired Men, to speak up on behalf of his fellow long-haired men.

“I think we’re all fairly tolerant,” Bowie said, surrounded by his group of similarly long-haired pals.

“However, we’ve been getting comments like ‘Darling!’ and ‘Can I carry your handbag?’ for the past two years, and I believe it’s time to put an end to it.”

“I believe we all like long hair and don’t see why others should judge us for it.”

Bowie was a bit of a knucklehead when it came to society.

However, according to Vogue, it was just a publicity stunt concocted by Bowie’s then-manager, Les Conn.

“The society’s cheeky tone is palpable, thanks in no small part to Bowie’s pithy one-liners and devilish smirks,” wrote Vogue.

“That’s because their formation and subsequent appearance were actually a publicity stunt concocted by the singer’s then-manager, Les Conn.”

According to Mashable, this is correct.

When Bowie and his band, The Manish Boys, were scheduled to appear on another BBC show, Gadzooks! It’s All Happening, producer Barry Langford requested that the band cut their hair before performing their song “I Pity The Fool.”

Conn organized the society as a result of this, and they were later tapped outside the BBC for Tonight.

The Manish Boys’ act was dropped from the show after Bowie stated, “I wouldn’t have my hair cut for the prime minister, let alone the BBC!”

“It’s primarily for the safety of pop musicians and those who work with them…

