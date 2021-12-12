ITV review of Walk the Line: Simon Cowell’s X Factor pretender is total chaos

ITV’s Walk the Line review: Simon Cowell’s X Factor imposter is utter chaos

ITV’s new singing competition is perplexing; perhaps after a few glasses of mulled wine, it will become clear.

The audience chanted “Walk the Line!” as Simon Cowell’s new singing competition Walk the Line began. As a viewer at home, I was shouting as well.

“What the hell is going on?” I screamed at Maya Jama, who was presiding over total chaos.

I really wanted to explain the show’s format at this point, but unfortunately, that information was not forthcoming.

I do know that Walk the Line will air every night this week, with 25 acts competing for a £500,000 prize in the grand finale on Friday.

Gary Barlow, Alesha Dixon, Craig David, and…Dawn French, who is clearly having the time of her life, make up the judging panel.

We didn’t find out until after two acts had performed that the winner of the studio and virtual audience vote would have to compete against new acts each night in a winner-stays-on format.

Everyone kept yelling “Walk the Line!” but it wasn’t until after everyone had sung that we realized the winner had the option of “walking the line” into the next show or cashing out for £10k and sending the runner-up through instead.

Finally, I got it! Or at least I did until a clip from the next show showed a completely new element involving a gold or red line with no explanation.

Who knows what will happen on Monday; at this rate, it could turn into a full-fledged Squid Game.

All of that said, the acts are very watchable (mostly talented semi-professional performers who could use a boost after the last two years), the judging was solid, and the whole thing had a pre-Christmas giddiness to it that, with social lives dwindling again, might be just what the British public fancy right now.

It might even make sense after a few glasses of mulled wine.

