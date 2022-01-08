ITV’s Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win review: a tense and entertaining new game show – once you’ve figured out the rules.

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win, ITV, review: a tense and entertaining new game show – once you’ve figured out the rules, that is.

In the duo’s Saturday night show, the jackpot is potentially huge, and the rules are complicated, making it ideal for playing at home.

You may want to avoid ITV’s new Saturday night game show if you spent Christmas desperately trying to figure out the rules of a new board game.

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win has a seemingly limitless jackpot as well as a seemingly limitless rulebook.

On the surface, it appears to be a straightforward game of answering questions and climbing a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire-style money ladder.

The gimmick is that this ladder is infinite, a world first, and could result in the biggest prize in television history.

Of course, things were a little more complicated in practice.

Each response is a numerical value.

(For example, what is basketball legend Michael Jordan’s handspan to the nearest centimetre?) Players can guess under, but if they guess over, the game is over.

They do, however, lose a life for each digit they are off from the correct answer, and they only get paid if their guess is correct.

In essence, they could win millions, but if they don’t get all of the questions right, they won’t get any money.

There are also safety nets.

Don’t worry, Ant and Dec said, they’d explain when we arrived.

It may appear difficult at first, but it was surprisingly simple to grasp.

With questions ranging from the number of daylight hours on Shetland on the year’s longest day to the official number of items in a full English breakfast (nine, apparently), the first contestants – a married midwife and doctor – demonstrated just how simple it seems if you know the answer, and how impossible it is if you don’t.

Thank goodness they limited their risk-taking and settled for £500,000; losing half a million pounds would have ruined the mood for NHS workers.

Limitless Win has only five episodes, but it’s a tense and engaging show that’s ideal for watching at home.

It’s possible that it’ll live up to its name and continue to run indefinitely.

