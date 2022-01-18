ITV’s Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, review: Ranvir Singh’s revelations were the most shocking.

ITV’s Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, review: Ranvir Singh made the most shocking revelations.

In an interview with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, Good Morning Britain’s political editor revealed she was sexually abused as a 12-year-old.

If there were any hopes that an ITV documentary about Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, and Jeffrey Epstein would reveal new and significant information, they were most likely based on the channel’s well-deserved praise for unmasking Jimmy Savile in 2012.

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Paedophile, on the other hand, was mostly a rehash of the recent case.

The fact that the documentary’s only pre-broadcast news stories focused on Prince Andrew yelling at Buckingham Palace housekeepers if they messed up his collection of 50 or so teddy bears (yes, really) says a lot.

Other headlines have focused on an old friend of the Prince, Euan Rellie’s, claim that he “sensed” Andrew and Ghislaine were once lovers.

He described them as having an “easy warmth” around each other.

But that doesn’t tell us much.

The most shocking revelation in the program had nothing to do with the case.

This was presenter Ranvir Singh’s admission that she had been sexually abused as a 12-year-old, prompted by an interview with Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips, who was describing how she helped Epstein commit sexual abuse.

“I knew how it felt in the moment,” Singh said.

Singh found Prince Andrew’s mobile phone number in Maxwell and Epstein’s infamous “little black book” and dialed it to hear what sounded like his voice.

She left a message at ITV asking Andrew to call her back, but there was little chance of that after his car-crash Newsnight interview (parts of which were included here).

The i on TV newsletter is a daily email that includes recommendations for what to watch, as well as the latest television news, opinions, and interviews.

To stay up to date on the best new TV, sign up here.

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, ITV, review: The most shocking revelations came from Ranvir Singh