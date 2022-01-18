ITV’s Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, review: Ranvir Singh’s revelations were the most shocking.

Trending
From Freemantle Media GHISLAINE PRINCE ANDREW AND THE PAEDOPHILE Tuesday 18 January at 9pm on ITV Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein As Ghislaine Maxwell awaits sentencing in a New York prison ITV's Ranvir Singh unravels the story of how an entitled daughter of a billionaire sank into shame and disgrace through her friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Ranvir also explores how Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son, is now embroiled in the scandal as he faces his own possible civil court case brought by Virginia Giuffre. He denies any wrongdoing. Maxwell's trial shone a spotlight on the lifestyle of her, Epstein and their circle, including private jets, New York mansions and luxury exotic islands. Ranvir explores Maxwell and Epstein's extensive network of rich, powerful and famous friends, speaking with some of those in their 'Little Black Book' of contacts and examining evidence from the trial including flight logs from Epstein's private planes listing famous passengers. Ranvir speaks to survivors who tell her Maxwell was equally to blame for using her influence as a woman to persuade them into Epstein's web of abuse. She also speaks to a member of the jury who reveals how the 12 made up their minds to convict Maxwell after 40 hours of deliberation. (C) U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout picture For further information please contact Peter Gray Mob 07831460662 / peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is (C) U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout picture and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme GHISLAINE PRINCE ANDREW AND THE PAEDOPHILE or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

ITV’s Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, review: Ranvir Singh’s revelations were the most shocking.

ITV’s Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, review: Ranvir Singh made the most shocking revelations.

In an interview with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, Good Morning Britain’s political editor revealed she was sexually abused as a 12-year-old.

If there were any hopes that an ITV documentary about Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, and Jeffrey Epstein would reveal new and significant information, they were most likely based on the channel’s well-deserved praise for unmasking Jimmy Savile in 2012.

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Paedophile, on the other hand, was mostly a rehash of the recent case.

The fact that the documentary’s only pre-broadcast news stories focused on Prince Andrew yelling at Buckingham Palace housekeepers if they messed up his collection of 50 or so teddy bears (yes, really) says a lot.

Other headlines have focused on an old friend of the Prince, Euan Rellie’s, claim that he “sensed” Andrew and Ghislaine were once lovers.

He described them as having an “easy warmth” around each other.

But that doesn’t tell us much.

The most shocking revelation in the program had nothing to do with the case.

This was presenter Ranvir Singh’s admission that she had been sexually abused as a 12-year-old, prompted by an interview with Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips, who was describing how she helped Epstein commit sexual abuse.

“I knew how it felt in the moment,” Singh said.

Singh found Prince Andrew’s mobile phone number in Maxwell and Epstein’s infamous “little black book” and dialed it to hear what sounded like his voice.

She left a message at ITV asking Andrew to call her back, but there was little chance of that after his car-crash Newsnight interview (parts of which were included here).

