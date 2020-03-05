ITV’s gripping drama Liar: The top suspects in the killing of serial rapist Andrew Earlham

Laura, played by Joanne Froggatt, is a prime suspect given her ‘motive’ as a victim.

In the first series the teacher was seen tying him up and spiking his drink to gain a confession, before he escaped.

Laura may have followed him and murdered him in fear of not getting retribution in court.

Despite his role in uncovering his murder alongside DI Karen Renton this season, Rory, played by Danny Webb, could have murdered him in revenge for the rape of his colleague DI Vanessa Harmon.

The detective had full access to Earlham’s case, and may have decided to take matters into his own hands in fear of losing the court case.

Earlham’s son Luke, played by Jamie Flatters, was seen breaking down when he discovered the nature of his father’s horrendous crimes – which even saw him being questioned over the rape of one of his teachers.

Along well as battling the trauma of his mother’s death, could this have pushed him over the edge to murder his own father?

Jennifer Robertson, played by Jill Halfpenny, was furious upon discovering her partner DI Harmon had been raped.

As a former soldier in Iraq, she is no stranger to murder and shows no remorse upon discovering Earlham has been murdered.

DI Harmon, played by Shelley Conn, was another one of Earlham’s victims, in a particularly troubling twist after she was raped as she investigated Laura’s assault.

Vanessa was there when Laura cornered Earlham and drugged him in a bid to extract a confession.

She witnessed his escape – and could have pursued him.

Katy, Zoe Tapper, is the sister of rape victim Laura, and as a nurse had access to tools that could have been used for murder.

After having an affair with Laura’s ex-boyfriend PC Tom Bailey, which led her husband Liam to leave her, her guilt may have been motive enough to commit the murder.