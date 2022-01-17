ITV’s Keeping Up with the Aristocrats review: Downton Abbey fans, rejoice.

This documentary about the Royal Family’s extraneous members does not claim to be a full-fledged exposé.

Posh eccentrics have done well for ITV.

Downton Abbey gave the BBC its biggest hit in decades eleven years ago.

With Keeping Up with the Aristocrats, it’s back to the world of big personalities and houses.

The tone was wry approval, similar to Downton Abbey.

These lords and ladies were depicted as eccentric but lovable individuals.

Princess Olga Romanoff, the eldest niece of Tsar Nicholas II and the custodian of a shabby chic mansion in Kent, was introduced in a frothy first episode.

She was ready to meet a new man, “a trained killer” with “a good body,” because she was tired of being single.

We also met Lord Ivar Mountbatten and his husband James, who had enlisted the help of Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli for their £165-a-head pop-up restaurant at Bridwell Park in Devon.

There was also a visit to Lord and Lady Fitzalan-Howard, who were hoping to offset the cost of running Carlton Towers in Yorkshire by developing a vineyard on part of their vast estate.

The assembled aristocracy was charming, if a little out of touch with reality.

It was difficult not to be charmed as Princess Olga walked around yelling and pointing out holes in the ceiling that needed to be fixed.

Tensions rose at the Mountbatten residence when Novelli suggested raiding the linen supply to give the eatery’s tablecloths some much-needed padding.

This uncritical documentary required nothing more from the viewer than a fascination with the lives of the wealthy and famous: it did not purport to be a comprehensive portrait of Britain’s upper crust.

Instead, it was a love letter to plump misfits navigating a world that was vastly different from their forefathers’.

Fans of Downton Abbey will have devoured it.

