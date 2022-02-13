ITV’s Starstruck, a pale imitation of Stars in Their Eyes, gets a positive review.

ITV’s Starstruck is a pale imitation of Stars in Their Eyes.

This new talent show, which overcomplicated a good format and left it devoid of meaning, was judged by Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight, and Jason Manford.

Members of the public impersonated musical icons in ITV’s Starstruck, which appeared to be a reboot of the 90s classic Stars in Their Eyes.

Unfortunately, it was clear right away that this show was merely a pale imitation of the original when it walked through the smoky doors of Saturday night TV.

From the moment the judging panel – Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight, and Jason Manford – made their entrance with a group number that must have dragged host Olly Murs back to his most traumatic X Factor days, there was far too much going on.

Starstruck, which combines the old MTV show Becoming Presents: Wannabe (a superfan impersonation competition) with Stars in Their Eyes, features groups of singers performing as one star.

Both at the same time

There are three Freddie Mercurys, three Ariana Grandes, three Marvin Gayes, and three Lady Gagas in this collection.

This was, predictably, not three times the fun.

The contestants took turns singing, which meant at least two people were silently miming in a strange, enthusiastic manner.

Meanwhile, an overbearing backing track and lavish staging made determining who was any good nearly impossible.

It didn’t matter who was the best because they were competing as a team, so the ambiguous judging was irrelevant.

The Freddies were named the best group, and they performed once more – this time against each other – before the audience voted on who would advance to the grand final.

This was over-polished and devoid of meaning, whereas Stars in Their Eyes was endearingly rough around the edges (those wigs!).

This is an example of overcomplicating a perfectly good format to the point of complete incoherence.

