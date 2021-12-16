ITV’s Strictly the Real Full Monty review: Consider the nipple liberated.

Review of ITV’s Strictly the Real Full Monty: Consider the nipple freed.

Despite an ankle injury, Laila Morse from EastEnders stole the show.

What could possibly entice a celebrity to strip in front of a live audience in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens Ballroom in the Full Monty style?

Several things, to be sure: the opportunity to do something out of their comfort zone, the chance to appear on a prime-time ITV show, perhaps vanity.

It’s unclear whether they are compensated; in 2018, controversy erupted when it was revealed that the celebrities were paid £10,000 each to appear on the show, despite the fact that it was ostensibly a charity fundraiser.

The reason the celebrities gave up their pound of flesh (literally) was to raise cancer awareness and encourage anyone watching to check their bodies for any signs of the disease, according to last night’s final episode of Strictly the Real Full Monty – the third iteration of Ashley Banjo’s strip show.

The event kicked off with a performance by boy band The Wanted, who were in attendance to promote their greatest hits album and tour.

Tom Parker, who has a brain tumor, told Banjo about the strange experience of performing in The Real Full Monty in 2018 only to be diagnosed with cancer a few years later.

Meanwhile, Laila Morse (aka Big Mo) of EastEnders, Blue singer Duncan James, Christine McGuinness of reality TV, Olympian Colin Jackson, West End star Brenda Edwards, Homes Under the Hammer host Martin Roberts, Love Island stars Teddy Soares and Demi Jones, and former Strictly pros Ola and James Jordan were all getting ready to take off their costumes.

The majority of the 90-minute show focused on documenting the rehearsals, with Banjo – once again proving himself to be a warm and capable host – teaching the group a complicated ballroom routine they would have to perform before the big reveal, similar to Monday’s opening episode.

Brenda was convinced that her partner, Duncan, was laughing at her and that he wasn’t working hard enough to ensure that they wouldn’t be embarrassed on the night.

Throughout, the celebrities talked about their own cancer experiences.

Teddy and James had their late fathers in mind, while Laila had her EastEnders co-star Wendy Richard in mind for her dance.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Strictly the Real Full Monty, ITV, review: Consider the nipple well and truly freed