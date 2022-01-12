ITV’s The Bay is a missed opportunity to shake up the formula following Morven Christie’s departure.

In Christie’s absence, Marsha Thomason delivers a strong performance, but the first episode felt like a standard crime drama.

It’s a risky move for a show as popular as The Bay to continue without its main character (nearly eight million people tuned in for series two last year).

Morven Christie was fantastic as DS Lisa Armstrong, a family liaison officer (FLO), and her decision to leave could have signaled the end of the story.

Instead, creators Daragh Carville and Richard Clark decided to replace her with a new FLO, played by Marsha Thomason (Lost, White Collar) – but despite Thomason’s excellent performance, this predictable episode missed a crucial opportunity to shake up the show.

DS Jenn Townsend (Thomason) arrived in an overcast Morecambe as a single mother with two children and a lot of – as yet unexplained – baggage.

She was hesitant to speak with the on-staff psychologist, and while it was clear that something had bothered her in the past, she had no intention of disclosing it to a stranger.

Thomason’s character is friendlier than her predecessor, but she’s just as interesting.

In any case, she was preoccupied with something else.

She saw her new boss, DI Tony Manning (Daniel Ryan), pulling a body from the water before she even got to the office.

It was Saif Rahman, a young boxer who was the middle son of mother Mariam’s three sons and whose beaten body suggested he was murdered.

While Mariam’s distress drove her to drink, Saif’s defensive older brother, who had previously had run-ins with the cops, proved an impediment to the investigation.

The rest of the hour was typical crime drama fare.

It’s a shame that Jenn’s family situation and her motivation for moving to Morecambe – her new boyfriend – were overlooked.

Hopefully, the show’s overused formula will be abandoned in the next five episodes, and viewers will be able to learn more about Jenn’s inner world.

There’s no reason it can’t match the Christie era if they accomplish that.

The Bay, ITV, review: A missed opportunity to shake up the formula post-Morven Christie