Trending
Infosurhoy
From Oxford Scientific Films THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS Ep1 Communications Tuesday 11th January 2021 on ITV Pictured A Ginger Cat sits on a Robot Vacuum Cleaner as a family eat at a table in the background Owners everywhere have an instinctive urge to communicate with their beloved pets, but the holy grail is to truly understand what they are saying to us and discovering what they think and how they feel. Now, with the help of brand new science we discover how every animal has their own unique way of expressing themselves, and the incredible new technology that?s helping us to understand them. From the dog communicating with his owner using a system of buttons, to the parrots fooling Alexa into adding their favourite treats to the weekly shop, the rats constantly chatting away just above our hearing range, the guinea pigs born communicating, the rabbit helping an autistic child and the sniffer dog communicating with his owner to help to save the last Northern white Rhino on earth. We explore the extraordinary science behind interspecies communication. (C) Oxford Scientific Films For further information please contact Peter Gray peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is ? Oxford Scientific Films and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website https://www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

ITV’s The Secret Life of Our Pets review: This is total fluff, like a viral cat video.

0
By on Entertainment

ITV’s The Secret Life of Our Pets review: This is total fluff, like a viral cat video.

There are interesting films about animal-human communication to be made, but this glossy documentary was not one of them.

We met Alexis Devine, an American who has trained her dog, Bunny, to press buttons on a soundboard that relay simple spoken messages such as “Mom… I love you” or “Outside” on ITV’s The Secret Life of Our Pets.

Since you asked, this sheepadoodle (a cross between an Old English sheepdog and a poodle) once messaged “Help… ouch!” and, lo and behold, the mutt had a problem with her paw.

Bunny’s exploits are followed by seven million people on TikTok, whether you believe this is convincing evidence that animals can “talk” to their owners or not.

Much of the program appears to have been influenced by social media rather than original scientific research.

We were also introduced to rats that “giggle” when tickled (a rather generous interpretation of the high-pitched noise, I thought) and cats that can apparently copy accents, in addition to the already well-known story of Rocco the parrot, an African grey who ordered strawberries from its owner’s Alexa app.

This fluffy concoction was not it. There is an interesting documentary to be made about human-animal communication (see the 2014 film The Girl Who Talked to Dolphins for a more perplexing example), but it was not this fluffy concoction.

Yes, there was a touching story about Ted, a particularly helpful lop rabbit who helped a young girl with sensory processing disorder, and The Secret Life of Our Pets felt like a slick version of the animal videos that have long been a staple of the internet, with Hugh Bonneville narrating.

Bunny the sheepadoodle, on the other hand, would have been pawing the button that told my owner to change channels.

Sign up for the i on TV newsletter to receive daily recommendations as well as the latest TV news, opinions, and interviews.

The Secret Life of Our Pets, ITV, review: Like a viral cat video, this is total fluff

Struggling to find your next favourite TV series?

The i on TV newsletter is a daily email full of suggestions of what to watch as well as the latest TV news, opinions and interviews. Sign up here to stay up to date with the best new TV.

Comments are closed.