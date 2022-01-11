ITV’s The Secret Life of Our Pets review: This is total fluff, like a viral cat video.

There are interesting films about animal-human communication to be made, but this glossy documentary was not one of them.

We met Alexis Devine, an American who has trained her dog, Bunny, to press buttons on a soundboard that relay simple spoken messages such as “Mom… I love you” or “Outside” on ITV’s The Secret Life of Our Pets.

Since you asked, this sheepadoodle (a cross between an Old English sheepdog and a poodle) once messaged “Help… ouch!” and, lo and behold, the mutt had a problem with her paw.

Bunny’s exploits are followed by seven million people on TikTok, whether you believe this is convincing evidence that animals can “talk” to their owners or not.

Much of the program appears to have been influenced by social media rather than original scientific research.

We were also introduced to rats that “giggle” when tickled (a rather generous interpretation of the high-pitched noise, I thought) and cats that can apparently copy accents, in addition to the already well-known story of Rocco the parrot, an African grey who ordered strawberries from its owner’s Alexa app.

This fluffy concoction was not it. There is an interesting documentary to be made about human-animal communication (see the 2014 film The Girl Who Talked to Dolphins for a more perplexing example), but it was not this fluffy concoction.

Yes, there was a touching story about Ted, a particularly helpful lop rabbit who helped a young girl with sensory processing disorder, and The Secret Life of Our Pets felt like a slick version of the animal videos that have long been a staple of the internet, with Hugh Bonneville narrating.

Bunny the sheepadoodle, on the other hand, would have been pawing the button that told my owner to change channels.

