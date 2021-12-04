Ivan Hall’s brother Gabriel has been charged with murder after firing a gun into a man’s head.

After a verbal altercation that resulted in a shooting in Texas in August, BACHELORETTE star Ivan Hall’s brother Gabriel was arrested and charged with murder.

The charges against him were confirmed first by TMZ.

Gabriel’s charges stem from an alleged incident on August 31st.

In connection with the October shooting, Ivan’s brother was apprehended by police.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, he has been formally charged.

Gabriel allegedly got into a fight with Carlos Veliz Jr., according to the police.

After a heated argument, Gabriel shot Carlos in the head.

He is now charged with murder, methamphetamine possession, and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Abilene Reporter News, authorities arrived at the scene – a convenience store parking lot in Abilene, Texas – where they discovered Carlos’ body sometime after 3 a.m. the night he was killed.

On Gabriel’s clothes and hands, police discovered gunshot residue.

In the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross he was renting, they also discovered a shell casing.

Ivan revealed that he had been raising his brother’s daughter when he appeared on The Bachelorette.

When Ivan brought Tayshia Adams home to meet his family, Gabriel appeared on the show.

