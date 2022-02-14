Ivan Reitman, the director and producer of ‘Ghostbusters,’ has died at the age of 75.

Ivan Reitman, the director and producer behind some of Hollywood’s most beloved comedies, has died.

He was 77 years old when he died.

The Associated Press reports that Reitman died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California, on Saturday.

The filmmaker’s children issued a joint statement to The Associated Press on Sunday, saying, “Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life.”

“We take solace in the fact that his work as a filmmaker brought joy and laughter to countless others all over the world.”

While we grieve privately, we hope that those who knew him through his films will never forget him.”

In 1978, Reitman produced the raunchy college comedy National Lampoon’s Animal House, which became one of his first big hits.

Reitman directed Bill Murray in his first leading role in Meatballs in 1979, which became a comedy classic.

In 1981, Reitman and Murray collaborated on Stripes before collaborating on the beloved comedy horror Ghostbusters in 1984.

With a sequel directed by Reitman in 1989, animated television shows, video games, and a rebootsequel directed by Paul Feig and executive produced by Reitman in 2016, Ghostbusters established a franchise.

His son, four-time Oscar nominee Jason Reitman, directed the long-awaited sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was released last year.

Twins (1988), Kindergarten Cop (1990), Dave (1993), Junior (1994), Evolution (2001), My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006), and No Strings Attached (2011) are among his other directorial credits.

Draft Day, a sports drama starring Kevin Costner and Jennifer Garner, was his final directorial effort, released in 2014.

Many celebrities and filmmakers took to social media after learning of Reitman’s death to pay tribute to him and express their condolences to his family.

“Sending so much love to the great @JasonReitman for the loss of his amazing father Ivan,” director Paul Feig wrote on Twitter. “Jason and Ivan have always been so supportive of me throughout my career and I’ll never be able to repay them both.”

This is such a depressing day.

” he says.

I’m sending my heartfelt condolences to the great @JasonReitman on the passing of his father.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Ivan Reitman, ‘Ghostbusters’ Director and Celebrated Producer, Dead at 75

Sending so much love to the great @JasonReitman for the loss of his amazing father Ivan. Jason and Ivan have always been so supportive of me throughout my career and I’ll never be able to truly repay them both. This is such a sad day. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JUCTJuIwrq — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 14, 2022

A legend. The number of great movies he made is absurd. RIP. https://t.co/1d1tWCdrcb — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 14, 2022

RIP to the great Ivan Reitman. What more can be said about GHOSTBUSTERS? Pure glorious entertainment. DAVE is a masterpiece I absolutely adore. So many gifts to my generation of film lovers and makers. Condolences to his family. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) February 14, 2022

no director made me laugh harder with seemingly throw away bits that were anything but… RIP Ivan Reitman!! after spending the 80’s answering ANY phone with GHOSTBUSTERS, WHADAYAWANT? my best friend and I spent the next ten years throwing this line into any conversation. pic.twitter.com/tfHK1VrRdp — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) February 14, 2022

Ivan Reitman … in August we rewatched Meatballs. I was expecting junk but it’s such a sweet movie and smart enough to let Bill just monologue for most of the movie and there’s nothing like it anymore. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 14, 2022