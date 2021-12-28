I’ve already purchased and wrapped all of next year’s Christmas presents – everything was purchased in the sales.

I’ve already purchased and wrapped all of next year’s Christmas gifts, as everything was on sale.

Forget January sales; this woman has already purchased (and wrapped) all of her Christmas presents for the following year.

The savvy shopper revealed how she hit Tesco and Boots for deals as soon as her Christmas celebrations were over in a post on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group just two days after Christmas.

She proudly displayed her impressive haul, which spanned an entire bed, and explained that the total cost was £176 – but should have been double that.

“Boots half-price sale and tesco clothes and club card bargains (boots £176 total savings £178 so actually saved more than I spent) all wrapped and ready for next year,” she said.

Pippa Pig and Mickey Mouse outfits, Lynx and Harry Potter gift sets, and a Friends Monopoly edition are among the incredible haul.

The post received over 6,200 likes and 1,600 comments, but it sparked debate.

“Sad you feel you have to do Christmas a year ahead…as much as we all love a bargain, I’m seriously thinking it’s a step too far,” one commenter said.

“Enjoy life and take each day as it comes, because there will be plenty of good deals along the way.”

“Omg u actually wrapped them and saving them for next year,” another wrote.

They’ll say they don’t fit or that they don’t want them as toys.”

“I seriously could not be arsed with this,” a third said.

I’m not looking forward to the next Christmas.”

“Toiletries and lipgloss won’t be any good next year,” others warned. “There’s a reason why they reduce and don’t just take of the self until next year.”

“I’d forget what’s in each packet for sure,” many admitted.

Others, on the other hand, thought it was a “great idea,” admitting, “I want to be this organized” or “Glad it’s not just me.”

“Well done you,” one bargain hunter said, “I’ve just started organizing ahead of time today, so this is a good thing.”

