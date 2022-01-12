‘I’ve Always Dreamed of’ is one of Bradley Cooper’s cutest parenting quotes.

While Bradley Cooper has kept his daughter, Lea De Seine, a secret since her birth, he has shared a few sweet fatherhood anecdotes over the years.

Irina Shayk, the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s ex, agreed, saying in a January 2019 W interview that being a mother is “one of the greatest things in the world.”

The supermodel went on to say, “I don’t think it’s changed my life.”

“It did improve me in some way.”

“The most important thing in the world is family.”

“Sometimes [people]will say, ‘Oh, she’s a mom and she’s wearing this?’ I’m like, ‘Give me a break, girl.’ We live in the twenty-first century,” she added.

You don’t have to change and dress differently just because you’re a mother with a baby.

Continue to express yourself and who you are.”

While walking the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway in Paris, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model flaunted her baby bump.

She gave birth four months later in secret, but the couple managed to keep their baby hidden for a few weeks.

“They split but she is still staying at his house for now,” a source told Us Weekly. She and the Hangover star began dating in 2015 and broke up in June 2019 after four years together.

“Because of the baby, it’s difficult.”

Another source told Us just the day before that the couple hadn’t “been getting along for awhile” and were “not in a good place.”

According to an insider who spoke exclusively to Us in November 2021, the former couple has developed an “amazing” coparenting dynamic.

“When Bradley has time off from filming, he enjoys being with his family,” a source said at the time, adding that the ex-couple “spends a lot of time together” and is “extremely close” while raising their child.

“He and Irina will share a meal and participate in fun kid-friendly activities with their daughter.”

Shayk told British Vogue the previous year that being a single parent is “new ground” for her.

“It’s difficult to strike a balance between being a single mother and working as a provider,” she says.

