‘I’ve Always Wanted a Rose,’ Selena Gomez finally reveals the meaning of her massive back tattoo.

Selena Gomez finally revealed the meaning behind her massive rose tattoo, and it’s really sweet.

The 29-year-old actress, who got the same tattoo as her “best friend” Cara Delevingne, showed off her ink in December 2021, but the meaning behind the intricate tattoo has remained a mystery… until now.

On a Monday, January 10 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed, “It means a couple of different things.”

“Me and Cara, one of my closest friends… she refers to me as Rosebud.”

So it’s a moniker.

I’d always wanted a rose, and now I have one that I adore.”

Gomez, who stars in Hotel Transylvania, first teased her tattoo on the Instagram account of tattoo artist Bang Bang NYC.

He posted a photo of the Rare Beauty founder standing in a graffiti-filled room with a large, abstract design on her back, which fans couldn’t figure out what it depicted no matter how hard they tried.

The theories ranged from dream catcher predictions to suspicions that the film was linked to an upcoming album.

Bang Bang NYC revealed a close-up of the pink and black “watercolor” rose design a week later.

He surprised fans a day later with an image of Cara Delevingne’s torso with the same exact design.

“I’m looking for a match for @caradelevingne.”

I had a lot of fun making these tattoos, and I appreciate your trust in me, Cara.

Bang Bang NYC captioned a video of the Puma ambassador’s ink, “FYI I didn’t tell them until the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever.”

While the rose is one of Gomez’s most elaborate designs to date, she does have “multiple” matching tattoos with “people who’ve made a significant impact on my life.”

Gomez and Julia Michaels both got arrow tattoos on their hands in 2019.

She captioned an Instagram Story photo of her ink, “It’s tatted.”

“From now on, my arrow will always point to you.”

A series of numbers on the back of the Rare Beauty founder’s arm represent the day of the event.

